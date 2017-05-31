Jim Ross On Who Will Be #1 Contender For WWE Universal Title, Women’s MITB Ladder Match, Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross has posted a new blog on his website, JRsBarBQ.com. Here the highlights.

On Monday’s RAW and who will win the #1 Contender’s Fatal 5-Way Match at Extreme Rules:

“RAW Ramblings…enjoyed the two main event bouts including Reigns vs Rollins and the 3 Way between Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, and Bray Wyatt which all seemed to deliver as expected Monday night. These five will seemingly be counted on to deliver a strong, show closing presentation on Sunday night on the WWE Network during Extreme Rules from Baltimore.

As I said on this week’s Ross Report Podcast, I see @FinnBalor winning the main event Sunday at Extreme Rules which earns him a title bout with Brock Lesnar. Good luck on that one, Lad.”

On Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match:

“SDLIve saw the five women who were featured arguably ‘steal the show’ Tuesday night in Atlanta. The SDLIve women especially seems to relish in raising the athletic bar and to continue to break barriers previously set by their predecessors. From the cold open where we heard sound bytes from the participants which made the match have more clout and importance, this was a memorable night for SDLIve’s women. The creative felt right and the women including Charlotte, Nattie, Carmella, Becky Lynch, and Tamina all carried their share of the water in successfully building to the first ever MITB Women’s match in St Louis at the Money in the Bank event

It’s arguable that the women of SDLIve are seemingly taking more advantage of maximizing their minutes in the ring and on TV in general. The risk/reward ratio is arguably never been higher for any female athlete in WWE to date with the booking of the MITB Match. Obviously these women will do all that they can to deliver a memorable outing at MITB which likely concerns some fans as it should.”

On Shinsuke Nakamura:

“Enjoyed how SDLIve kicked off with featuring of Shinsuke Nakamura who had one of his better outings to date on TV IMO thanks in a large part to how Baron Corbin, who gets better each week. and the talented Kevin Owens did their work. Nakamura showed flashes of his offensive brilliance with is spot on strikes which are a huge part of Shinsuke’s in ring presentation. “