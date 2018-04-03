Jim Ross On WrestleMania Week, Fans Not Liking Michael Cole, More

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently spoke with Sportskeeda. Here are the highlights:

WrestleMania week:

“I love being around the fans, in any environment. I also enjoy the opportunity to pick their brains, which is why I only have 100 tickets available [for Slobberknocker Sessions on Friday]. I enjoy the whole WrestleMania experience, it’s really evolved amazingly. Seeing where it’s gone from being in a regular arena, like in Hartford, to stadiums and domes, it’s pretty awe inspiring to say the least.”

The key to success as a commentator:

“The key thing is to discover who you are and be that person. The more authentic one can be, I believe, the more successful they will become. Wrestling fans are very intelligent nowadays, they’ve always had a keen sense of the genre and the uniqueness of it. I think that the fans understand what’s going on, and they should be respected more by a lot of guys.”

Fans not enjoying Michael Cole:

“Fans today have a very unique voice, and they’re very willing to share it on social media. Michael works his ass off. He’s a good family man, he’s a company man, he works diligently to do his job. I respect him for all those things. I’ve always liked him, he’s a good dude, and folks won’t understand that. They only judge him for his television persona, rightly or wrongly. It’s kind of frustrating. When Michael Cole came on the scene, he was replacing me. Without sounding so overwhelmingly egotistic, that was challenging for him, because I was what the audience was accustom to. Let’s not forget I had 19 years of establishing my body of work before I got to WWE at WrestleMania 9. I felt badly in a lot of ways for that, but there’s nothing I can do. Michael knows he does good work, and it’s a tough job right now.”