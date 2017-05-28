jim-ross3

Jim Ross Opens Up About His Past Drug Addiction

Published On 05/28/2017 | By PWMania.com Staff | News

In an interview with The AV Club, Jim Ross promoted his new book Slobberknocker: My Life In Wrestling and opened up about his past drug addiction:

“You’re going to hear about my addiction to drugs. I was addicted to Ambien and Xanax, together, with Crown Royal. I was on Uranus, and Pluto, and Neptune, and everywhere else late at night. [Because] I had severe sleep apnea – and still do – I stopped breathing 99 times in an hour in a sleep test. So I wasn’t in real great shape with that deal.”

“Ambien is a temporary medication for insomnia. Temporary. Not ten years. …It’s not a [revolutionary] story, it’s eye-opening, and shows it can happen to anybody. It was like smoking, I just decided one day to quit smoking, and stopped. Done, I’m done.”

Like this Article? Share it!

About The Author

PWMania.com.com is recognized throughout the entire professional wrestling industry as one of the top sources for accurate and up-to-date professional wrestling news, rumors, and information.