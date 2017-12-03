Jim Ross Predicts Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar At WWE WrestleMania 33

During an interview with SI.com, Jim Ross gave his thoughts on the upcoming Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar match at Wrestlemania:

“Lesnar will go over with his finish, the F5. If they use their head, make sure Paul Heyman is involved in the game-planning, and get an agent like Michael Hayes or Pat Patterson or someone like that, then there is no excuse that they can’t give you ten quality minutes, bell-to-bell. There is no reason that two guys of that stature, earning that kind of money, can’t give ten kicka– minutes of pro wrestling content. I firmly believe it’s possible.”