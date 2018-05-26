Jim Ross Predicts Which WWE Star Will Be Future Universal Champion

During his recent podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross made a prediction about who he sees as a future WWE Universal Champion. Here is what the pro wrestling legend had to say (transcript courtesy of WrestlingInc.com):

“[Drew McIntyre] looks great, he sounds great, he’s in great condition, he’s just getting better and better,” said Ross. “He’s a big time player. I could see, very easily, Drew McIntyre being a Universal or WWE Champion down the road. Without a doubt. It’s a lay-up; trust me on this one.”