Jim Ross Reacts To The Hardy Boyz Leaving TNA Impact Wrestling

In his latest blog, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross gave his thoughts on the Hardys leaving TNA Impact Wrestling:

“Anxious to see where the Hardy Boys wind up but make no mistake that they will have no issues finding, viable work from a variety of promoters. Matt and Jeff would be a great addition to a WWE roster specifically if WWE is committed to Hardy friendly creative for the duo who started in WWE and who I would suggest should wind up there when the time comes. This is a big loss for Impact if this goes down this way. This would be a significant “get” for WWE if WWE can close the deal. But make no mistake, with the Indy scene as it currently it, Matt and Jeff and create plenty of good paydays doing their own thing especially when it pertains to their merchandise business. Expect more talents to likely leave Impact Wrestling as that is the norm for the biz when creative and management changes are made. It’s akin to a sports team replacing their coaching staff with a new one. The new style/philosophy doesn’t always fit for all the incumbent talents. I’m encouraged that Jeff Jarrett and company will do a good job with whatever they have to work with in Impact Wrestling.”