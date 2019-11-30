Jim Ross Responds To Criticism From Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

Jim Ross addressed criticism that he received during Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite for not being familiar with newcomers The Blade and The Butcher:
Getting my Spaulding’s busted for not knowing who The Butcher & The Blade were Wednesday night on @AEWonTNT
(Hate to break this to some but I wasn’t supposed to know.) https://t.co/j8AYGgEMTp
We weren’t supposed to know. None of us… https://t.co/0MM35aPVEh
Agreed. https://t.co/RWCIVlpwNf
