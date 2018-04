WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross noted on his official Twitter account that he underwent an MRI stemming from an injury that occured back in September 2017 and the MRI results noted that he has been diagnosed with a fractured vertebrae.

This injury occurred in September ‘17 and I finally got around to getting a MRI Tuesday.

Results: I’ve been diagnosed with a fractured vertebrae.

Worry not about the mules, just load the damn wagon! 🤠 pic.twitter.com/RdRStRmGTu

— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) April 13, 2018