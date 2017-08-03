Jim Ross Reveals How he Would Book The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns At WWE WrestleMania 33

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross posted his latest blog and here is an excerpt regarding The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 33:

Been asked frequently what I’d do for the finish of the Wrestlemania, Reigns vs Undertaker match and there are multiple ways to do this effectively. The bottom line is that coming out of the match that Roman Reigns has to be the priority so either Reigns shockingly wins via cheating after a seemingly, rugged babyface match goes awry would work for me as would Reigns losing a close one and then leaving the Undertaker laying in his yard. This match is not really about Taker but about how the Undertaker persona can advance Reigns.