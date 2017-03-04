Jim Ross Reveals How Long His New WWE Deal Is For, Talks WrestleMania

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross spoke with FOX Sports after making his WWE return at WrestleMania 33 last night to call Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker. Ross confirmed that he has signed with WWE for 2 years. Ross commented on the return and how his late wife Jan wanted to be there:

“I’m not going to tell you that I didn’t have those bald eagle-sized butterflies, but that’s to be expected. To be on the card at WrestleMania is not a right. It’s really, indeed, a privilege, and I was very happy that WWE reached out and wanted to, as they say, in their own words, bring me home. That conversation began months ago, and my wife was so excited about the prospects and about the potential of us coming to WrestleMania. She wanted to get dressed up and walk the red carpet at the Hall of Fame, and she wanted to hear me get introduced and to see my walk out and call a match. That was her dream, and I shared that dream, which is one of the reasons I was so willing to come here.”

Ross also commented on the new deal, which was just signed on Friday:

“It has a specific number of dates that I’m obligated to work, which I think is good for me. So look at it this way: I got my jersey back. I got brought back to my home team, and my opportunities back in WWE, I’m sure, will be multi-fold. They’ve got a lot of things that I can contribute (to), and I’ve been so blessed in the business that I’ve done so many different things. I’ve been an administrator and a syndicator, a marketing rep, a VP of broadcasting, a head of talent relations. But the fun part is what I did tonight.

“I hope to have more ‘fun part’ assignments in the future, but I’ve got my jersey back. So if the team needs me to play, to work more than they anticipated because they need it, I’m in.”