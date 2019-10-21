Jim Ross Reveals What He Doesn’t Like About AEW

During his recent Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross was straight forward about what he doesn’t like about the AEW product so far:

“Somebody said, ‘Well, why are you at AEW?’ Because they pay me a lot of money, and I like the people I work for, and I love wrestling and love helping these young kids.”

“Are they doing too many flips and flops for my taste? Yeah they are to be honest with you, they sure are. But they’re weaning themselves off that a little bit because that type of wrestling is not new and fresh anymore. How many times have you seen a 450 [splash]? A 620 [splash]… Now it’s not new anymore. It’s not new!”