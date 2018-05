During a recent edition of The Ross Report, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross commented on which WWE stars should turn heel. Here is what JR said (transcript courtesy of WrestleZone.com):

“Their persona makes me think heel first. And so sometimes when the average Joe, like me or you, look at somebody and we think ‘villain’ it’s hard to get us to change our opinion of that personality, but I think in the long run, there’s money in Bobby Lashley and Bobby Roode both as main event-level heels in WWE.”