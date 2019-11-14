Jim Ross Says He Is Not Retiring Despite Criticism

During the latest edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed fans that have been critical of his commentary on AEW programming:

“It kind of reminds me of the stuff I’ve been getting a little bit online. There’s a young audience that’s criticizing my work, and I don’t have a problem with them criticizing my work. Everybody’s opinion is as good as the next guy. That’s one thing.

I don’t want people that follow me on Twitter to jump on and beat up on some people, because if you look at their Twitter information, they have a picture, they’re young kids, younger kids, teenagers, early ‘20s, and they have you know, anywhere from zero to twenty followers. So it’s not as if these people are learned, experienced, long-term fans to the level that they can critique somebody. But you try to be nice to ‘em, make fun, not make fun but have some fun with it.

I had some little girl that said I should retire and I said “Well would you buy me a nice retirement gift?” [laughs] So what are you gonna do? But that’s how it is.

That was a little disheartening. When you work your ass off Conrad, for forty effing years in the business that you love and you’re still trying to do it, it’s a little disheartening when people that don’t know you or know how hard it is to do this work are gutting and quartering you. It’s not a fun thing.

But I’ve got to get past that, I’m too damn old to worry about it. And I can only do my best. If you don’t like my work folks, don’t listen to it. That’s all I can tell ya. Move to a god damn television. Hell, I don’t know what you want me to say. Cause I ain’t quittin. I ain’t retiring and I’m not gonna leave my spot. I think most people would agree that’s the way to do it.”