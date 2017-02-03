Jim Ross Says Kurt Angle Will Get Significant TV Opportunities From WWE, Reacts To Mike Bennett & Maria Kanellis Leaving TNA

In his latest blog entry, Jim Ross talks about Kurt Angle returning to WWE television, the conclusion of SmackDown LIVE this week, and more. Highlights are as follows:

The ending of SmackDown LIVE this week:

Interesting conclusion to SD Live Tuesday night that created a memorable visual for sure. Not sure who the protagonist and the antagonist in this creative equation was supposed to be but Bray Wyatt seemed to come off as a somewhat sympathetic character after Orton’s heinous deed of arson. Based on what I have seen thus far, I’d book Orton as the villain and Bray as the character ‘face but you likely already knew that. I simply feel that’s what the fans would prefer to see based on their reactions to both talents.

Kurt Angle returning to WWE television:

Expect WWE to carve out significant, TV opportunities fo 2017 Hall of Famer Kurt Angle including a much anticipated bout somewhere down the road. It’s too good an opportunity to not to do and WWE certainly will not want to pass on what could be a highly productive, Kurt Angle wrestling match/storyline. I could see doing one, major bout but doing 2-3 bouts seems challenging unless the bouts are spread out to allow the story to be better told. I.E. Kurt could have a 2017 SummerSlam bout and then WWE could program him to have something bigger at WM in NOLA. Kurt Angle is too big a star, too talented plus he’s healthy and motivated to do great work at this point in this career. I’ve seen Kurt in the ring recently and he’s still got it especially if he’s not over exposed i.e. rode hard and out up wet.

Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis leaving TNA:

Expecting to hear ample news this week out of Orlando from the latest Impact Wrestling tapings. Disappointed to see Mike Bennett and his wife Maria Kanellis leave Impact but with management changes and changes in booking philosophies, that is to be expected to some degree. It will be interesting to see who Impact designates as their first choices to assume vacant, main event level spots. Mike and Maria won’t be looking for work long as they are a marketable, talented package as well as being strong enough personalities to stand on their own. I am confident that Jeff Jarrett and his staff will make the Impact brand better but it still remains to be seen if they can get the product to the level that it needs to achieve to grow, specifically in North America. I hope that they do for sure but we all must have some degree of patience as these positive changes will not occur overnight but instead over a few months.