Jim Ross Says Roman Reigns Is A “Work In Progress”, Comments On Brock Lesnar vs. Ken Shamrock and More

Here are a few highlights from a recent Jim Ross blog at JRsBarBQ.com:

Brock Lesnar vs. Ken Shamrock if both were in their primes: “It would be a helluva fight but Lesnar’s size advantage would be hard for Ken to overcome. But to say that Brock would have no chance is questionable.”

The crowd reactions to Roman Reigns: “Reigns is a work in progress and I am not concerned whether he is a fan favorite or villain. I like his work and his TV persona will continue to evolve.”

Billy Corgan buying the National Wrestling Alliance: “Billy is a friend and I hope that he maximizes his investment. I am still not sure what he bought or what his long term plans are for the NWA but I’m pulling for Billy and company.”