roman-reigns3

Jim Ross Says Roman Reigns Is A “Work In Progress”, Comments On Brock Lesnar vs. Ken Shamrock and More

Published On 05/10/2017 | By PWMania.com Staff | News

Here are a few highlights from a recent Jim Ross blog at JRsBarBQ.com:

Brock Lesnar vs. Ken Shamrock if both were in their primes: “It would be a helluva fight but Lesnar’s size advantage would be hard for Ken to overcome. But to say that Brock would have no chance is questionable.”

The crowd reactions to Roman Reigns: “Reigns is a work in progress and I am not concerned whether he is a fan favorite or villain. I like his work and his TV persona will continue to evolve.”

Billy Corgan buying the National Wrestling Alliance: “Billy is a friend and I hope that he maximizes his investment. I am still not sure what he bought or what his long term plans are for the NWA but I’m pulling for Billy and company.”

Like this Article? Share it!

About The Author

PWMania.com.com is recognized throughout the entire professional wrestling industry as one of the top sources for accurate and up-to-date professional wrestling news, rumors, and information.