Jim Ross Says The Undertaker Could Return and Wrestle At Any Time

In a recent interview with Nick Hausman, Jim Ross commented on if he thinks The Undertaker is done for good as a wrestler:

“Until he says he’s done he’s not done. I think Vince McMahon is a marketing genius. He’s not going to miss any opportunity to monetize and maximize this amazing investment in this legacy of The Undertaker. Until The Undertaker says he’s done and it’s validated by the company and is signed off in that essence, for lack of a better term, I still say Undertaker is active and could return and wrestle at any time.”