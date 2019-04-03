Jim Ross Signs With All Elite Wrestling

AEW sent out the following press release:

Legendary Commentator Jim Ross Joins All Elite Wrestling in Most Lucrative Deal in Commentary History

— AEW Signs Jim Ross to 3-Year Deal as Senior Advisor —

Las Vegas, NV (April 3, 2019) – All Elite Wrestling announced a groundbreaking three-year deal with legendary commentator Jim Ross, generally considered to be the greatest pro wrestling announcer of all time. Effective immediately, Ross will take on the role as Senior Advisor in what is the most lucrative deal in pro wrestling commentary history.

Ross’ first in ring appearance for AEW will be at DOUBLE OR NOTHING, the highly-anticipated event on Saturday, May 25, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. He will also work closely with the senior leaders at AEW on their roadmap to shift and reinvent the wrestling landscape.

“I’ve been part of the wrestling community since I was 7 years old, and there’s no greater thrill than welcoming the voice that I grew up with, Jim Ross, to our AEW family,” said Tony Khan, President of AEW. “We all share a common goal to make this the true golden age, to make this the greatest time ever to be a professional wrestling fan. And, as a business, we also seek to make this a new golden age for the performers and our staff members. Our entire team is thrilled to have Jim onboard and we can’t wait to shake things up together.”

“We’re all excited about having the legendary voice of our childhood come here and help the new generation of talent with his expertise,” said Nick Jackson, EVP at AEW.

“I’m moving on in a very positive way to this timely opportunity to be on the ground floor of one of the most exciting moments in the history of pro wrestling,” said Jim Ross. “I’ve known Tony, Cody, The Young Bucks and Kenny for a long time, and I know they’re going to change the world of pro wrestling. Their roster is already packed with top-level talent and up-and-comers. They’ve got a huge show coming up in May. They’ve brought in game-changing partners like KultureCity. And they’ve got an all-inclusive, welcoming culture like I’ve never seen before. I’m ready to change the world with them.”

