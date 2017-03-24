Jim Ross Still Planning To Do WWE WrestleMania Weekend Events
03/24/2017
Despite the death of his wife Jan earlier this week, Jim Ross announced on Twitter that he is still planning to attend his Wrestlemania weekend events in Orlando as scheduled.
I'm eternally grateful for your support during these devastating days. Jan was my Angel & she loved Wrestlemania week.
See you in Orlando. pic.twitter.com/PIvvYSEvHU
— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) March 24, 2017