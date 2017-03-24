jim-ross3

Jim Ross Still Planning To Do WWE WrestleMania Weekend Events

Published On 03/24/2017 | By PWMania.com Staff | News

Despite the death of his wife Jan earlier this week, Jim Ross announced on Twitter that he is still planning to attend his Wrestlemania weekend events in Orlando as scheduled.

