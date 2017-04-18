Jim Ross Talks About The Passing of Matt ‘Rosey’ Anoa’i, Finn Balor, Braun Strowman, More

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross has posted a new blog on his website. Here are some of the highlights.

On Braun Strowman:

“It was a stellar night for the ongoing talent development of Braun Strowman and his show ending presentation with The Big Show was memorable. I was impressed by how hard the two, super heavyweights worked and the live audience seemed to enjoy the imploding, ring stunt. Strowman is being positioned so strongly that it could be challenging for some defiant, younger males to get behind Strowman as a villain. What’s not to like about a big, bad man who kicks everyone’s ass and who has showed little if any ‘fear.’ I think WWE is on the trail of building a significant star with their positioning of Strowman.”

On the passing of Matt “Rosey” Anoa’i:

“So sad to hear bout the sudden and untimely death of Matt Anoa’i the son of WWE HOFer Sika of the Wild Samoans and the brother of current WWE star Roman Reigns. “Rosey” was a gentle, kind man who was always great to be around and who leaves three, young children without their Dad. RIP big fella…My condolences to the entire Anoa’i Family for their loss.”

On Finn Balor:

“Good to see Finn Balor back at it after suffering what was thought to be a concussion last week on RAW. I’m hopeful that the Irish Lad can stay healthy and begin to live his main roster, WWE dream. Finn a talented young man.”