Jim Ross Talks About What Paul Heyman – Eric Bischoff Need To Succeed

During his recent podcast, Jim Ross commented on Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff becoming Executive Directors for WWE television:

“Here’s the deal about that situation in a nutshell to me. For change to be invoked, and put into play … Vince has got to be willing to sign off on what his two head honchos wanna do. And at some point, the management philosophy’s gotta be, ‘I don’t have to approve everything that these guys do. I might be wise to let them roll with their instincts, knowing that they’re both very competitive, knowing that we have nowhere to go but up in some of these ratings situations. Certainly Smackdown has no momentum to any degree, moving to FOX in not that long off. So there’s a lot of things that need to be done, but why not give them a chance to play their hand? Because here’s the deal. If they don’t succeed, you replace them. As cold as it sounds, that’s the nature of the beast. And there’s all kinds of measurables. Minute-by-minutes, quarter hour [rating]. This week’s show over last week’s, last year’s show at this time, blah blah blah.”