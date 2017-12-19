Jim Ross Talks Shinsuke Nakamura’s Issues On The Main Roster, Matt Hardy, More

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently appeared on Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast. Here are the highlights.

On Shinsuke Nakamura’s issues on the main roster:

It’s bell to bell, we are lacking what we know is there, we are not getting. I would love to see him return to that. Remember the match where he finally squared off with AJ, that’s your match and maybe AJ Is the best in the world. I got to call a match or two of theirs and they were unbelievable. I understand Kenny Omega who WWE I am sure would love to sign. He has proven he is sound and connects with an audience, he will want to get there someday because the older you get, you can’t work that crazy style with multiple big bumps per match and they do a lot of bumps on the apron which is very dangerous. Omega and Okada had three great matches this year but I thought that the Nakamura/AJ matches that I called were up there with them so it’s subjective right.

On Woken Matt Hardy:

Matt has been around long enough to know where opportunities come and how fleeting they can be. He has one chance to make ‘Woken’ Matt Hardy work because it won’t get a second reboot, I like the persona, it feels organic and it’s interesting.

On Vince McMahon:

I think Vince would be very adamant by saying yes, are those opportunities every day and easy to attain, probably not because of the workload, but I don’t believe and he shouldn’t, let go of his relationship with the talent. Sometimes it’s intimidating for them. The one thing that happened when we signed all those guys in the Attitude Era, we had a very competitive group, they all wanted to be the top dog. I booked Austin in a tag match once at Vince’s suggestion right before intermission to give him a break before TV. I got a call from the agent who had Austin and I figured out, A) he doesn’t like tag matches and B) he couldn’t figure out why he wasn’t going on last. I said, that tag match would give him a break and going on before the intermission would get you on the road earlier to get to Raw. He gave me a speech about how he had worked his whole life for this to be a top guy and that top guys go on last and that is what top guys do, that was him. That was the way some talents were in that word, so I un-booked the tag and I put him on last.