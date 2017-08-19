Jim Ross Works NXT Takeover, Post-Show Johnny Gargano Video, Triple H Thanks Fans For Trending

– Above is video of Johnny Gargano talking to Kayla Braxton after his loss to Andrade “Cien” Almas at WWE NXT “Takeover: Brooklyn III” tonight. Kayla asks if Zelina Vega throwing the DIY t-shirt at him was what caused him to lose the match but Gargano doesn’t have much to say. He walks off after saying, “I’m fine, I’m OK, I’m good…”

– WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross worked tonight’s Takeover event, calling Aleister Black’s win over Hideo Itami. Corey Graves also acted as a guest commentator tonight, calling the NXT Tag Team Title match that saw SAnitY take the belts from The Authors of Pain.

– Mike Rome announced during Takeover that the show was trending worldwide on Twitter. Triple H then took to Twitter and thanked fans for helping the show get to #1: