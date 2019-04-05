Jimmy Hart’s Role For WrestleMania Weekend Revealed

WWE announced the following:

Jimmy Hart was in The Honky Tonk Man’s corner as he became the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history. It’s only right that The Mouth of The South do the same as The Honky Tonk Man takes his place in sports-entertainment history. Hart will induct The Honky Tonk Man into the WWE Hall of Fame during the 2019 Induction Ceremony, streaming live tomorrow at 7 ET/4 PT on WWE Network.

The Mouth of The South joined forces with Honky Tonk Man after a vote of confidence from the WWE Universe revealed Honky wasn’t quite as beloved as he thought he was. With Hart in his corner, The Honky Tonk Man found new confidence in the ring and in the music studio. He defeated Ricky Steamboat to become Intercontinental Champion and held onto the title for 454 days, a record that still stands today.

What will Hart share with the WWE Universe as he reflects on one of his most successful clients? Find out when he inducts The Honky Tonk Man into the WWE Hall of Fame during the 2019 Induction Ceremony, streaming live tomorrow at 7 ET/4 PT on WWE Network!

Tickets for the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. are available now.