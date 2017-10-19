Jimmy Jacobs Speaks Out About Being Fired By WWE

During an interview with Live Audio Wrestling, Jimmy Jacobs spoke out about his release from WWE:

“No mistake was made. I am a-ok with the way everything went down.”

When asked if the photo with the Bullet Club was the primary reason for his release, Jacobs said the following:

“It was given to me as the reason.”

When asked if the photo was the straw that broke the camel’s back and if there were other factors, Jacobs said the following:

”If it was, I’m not aware of any of that. It’s certainly possible but who knows.”