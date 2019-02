As previously noted, Jimmy Uso was arrested earlier this week after having a confrontation with police.

FoxNews.com noted the following about Jimmy and his wife Naomi:

A source closely connected to the WWE told Fox News on Thursday, “Uso and his wife want to get fired by the WWE, so this arrest just might be the shoe that drops.”

The source added All Elite Wrestling has drawn “much interest” from several wrestlers that are currently under contract to WWE.