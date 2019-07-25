Jimmy Uso Arrested For DUI – See His Mug Shot

Just days after making light of previous disputes with police, WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso — real name Jonathan Fatu — was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) early Thursday morning near Pensacola, Florida.

According to TMZ Sports, Uso is accused of “driving with an unlawful blood alcohol level.” An officer pulled Uso over after he was driving erratically and swerving left and right. After the officer smelled alcohol, the 33-year-old refused DUI tests and was then arrested and also charged with a speeding citation. He was booked at 3:04 a.m.

Uso remained in custody as of Thursday morning and was being held on $1,000 bond.

See his mug shot below.

This marks Uso’s second arrest in the past five months after he was arrested in Detroit, Michigan in February on charges of disorderly conduct and obstruction.

After the February arrest, Uso agreed to a plea deal that resulted in him paying a $450 fine. Police alleged that Uso got out of the car and “squared up” to them after they pulled over his wife, WWE Superstar Naomi, for driving in the wrong direction on a one-way street.

Detroit police released body cam footage a few weeks later and while it did not show Uso “squaring up,” it did show Naomi telling the police that Uso is “intoxicated.”

Uso was arrested for driving under the influence in 2011 and 2013. His twin brother and tag team partner, Jey Uso, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence in January 2018.

Jimmy’s most recent arrest comes just three days after they interacted with John Cena on Raw Reunion. During an in-ring segment, Cena poked fun at their mug shots and asked, “How was it getting arrested?”