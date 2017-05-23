Jinder Mahal Custom WWE Title Plates Video, 10 Man SmackDown Dark Match, Erick Rowan

– Above is video of custom plates being added to the WWE Title for Jinder Mahal.

– The dark match before tonight’s WWE SmackDown in Toledo saw American Alpha, Tye Dillinger, Luke Harper and Mojo Rawley defeat The Colons, The Ascension and Aiden English in 10-man action.

– Coming off his loss to Luke Harper at WWE Backlash on Sunday, Erick Rowan tweeted the following video as tonight’s SmackDown went on the air. He wrote, “See you.” The video was also posted to WWE’s YouTube channel.