Jinder Mahal Cuts Promo On WWE Title (Video), Charlotte On Her Title Shot, NXT Tapings Tonight

– As noted, Jinder Mahal earned a title shot from WWE Champion Randy Orton at the May 21st Backlash pay-per-view by winning the Six-Pack Challenge on last night’s SmackDown. Jinder, who won with an assist from The Bollywood Boyz, then cut a post-match promo about how Americans won’t accept diversity but they will accept him as WWE Champion.

Above is video from Talking Smack with Jinder talking to Renee Young and Shane McMahon. Jinder says he’s very confident about beating Orton for the title. He believes Orton knows he’s a threat. He goes on about being younger, faster and in better shape than Orton. Jinder says Orton has every reason to be nervous of him. Jinder says Orton is at the top of the mountain and there’s only one way to go from there. He ends it by saying Orton should be very worried because he’s like a hungry shark that just got a taste of blood for the first time. Jinder also referred to himself as the new “American Dream” and future WWE Champion.

– WWE NXT will return to Full Sail University for another round of TV tapings later tonight. These should be the final tapings before NXT “Takeover: Chicago” on May 20th. Join us later around 6:30pm EST for live spoiler coverage.

– Charlotte Flair tweeted the following on next Tuesday’s title shot against SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi: