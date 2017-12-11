Jinder Mahal Hypes Clash Of Champions, WWE Announces South Africa Dates For Next Year

— PWinsider.com is reporting that the WWE Raw brand will tour South Africa with stops at the Grand Arena in GrandWest, Cape Town on Wednesday, April 18, The Sun Arena, Time Square in Pretoria on Friday, April 20 and at the Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg on Saturday, April 21. Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns, Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks, Asuka, and Cesaro & Sheamus have been announced for the shows.

— Jinder Mahal is set to challenge AJ Styles for the WWE Title at this Sunday’s WWE Clash of Champions PPV event. He sent out the following to hype the upcoming match: