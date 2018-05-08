Jinder Mahal On Attacking Roman Reigns, Top 10 Raw Moments

By
Andrew Ravens
-

– Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal posted the following on his official Twitter account after attacking Roman Reigns, who was competing against Sami Zayn and Finn Balor in a Triple Threat Money in the Bank qualifying match on this week’s Raw:

– Speaking of this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE’s YouTube channel has posted the Top 10 moments from the show, which you can watch here:

