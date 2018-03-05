Jinder Mahal On Possible Move To Raw, Teaming Up With Drew McIntyre, More

Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal recently spoke with Rohit Nath and Sportskeeda. Here are the highlights:

Possible move to Raw:

“Absolutely. I go wherever I’m called. SmackDown Live is the land of opportunity and I took advantage of that opportunity, but I believe that I’m one of the main superstars in WWE, and whether I’m on RAW or whether I’m on SmackDown, I will be successful.I could definitely see there being a shake-up, some superstars will switch, but whichever side I’m on, RAW or SmackDown, I’m more than happy to represent that brand and compete against the superstars of that respective brand and win either the Universal or WWE Championship at the end.”

Possibly teaming up with Drew McIntyre:

“Drew would be awesome, I know he’s focused on his singles career, he’s doing his rehab, he’s looking forward to coming back stronger than ever, but there will be a 3MB re-union. We will be more successful than in the past, so definitely. We’re 3-time champions. Currently, someone like Elias would be a great tag partner, but also in NXT and in the Performance Center, there are many future superstars who train very hard. There are even new Indian superstars who just got signed.I’m excited to see where they go in the future. They’re going to work hard too to become main roster superstars of RAW and SmackDown. I would love to take one of them and hopefully in a few years when I’m more experienced in WWE, I could take a mentorship role and bring them to RAW or SmackDown and together we could hold a tag team championship. That would be very cool.”