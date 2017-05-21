Jinder Mahal On Which WWE Superstar Is His Dream Opponent, Being One Win Away From The WWE Title

Jinder Mahal will be facing the biggest challenge of his career tonight at WWE Backlash when he takes on Randy Orton for the WWE Championship. Mahal, however, is quite confident ahead of his match and is already thinking about the next WWE Superstar whom he would like to challenge.

“I would like to face John Cena next. Hopefully, I will be WWE Champion when the time to face Cena comes,” he said in an interview with the Hindustan Times when asked about his dream opponent.

On possibly becoming WWE Champion tonight, Mahal said, “I’m one win away from becoming WWE Champion. One win away from making all my dreams come true and changing my life. I’m going to be more aggressive and I’m training harder now. I’m not the champion yet but that’s the goal – to be WWE Champion.”

Mahal was born in Canada and he holds a business degree in communications and culture from University of Calgary. However, he is extremely proud of his Punjabi lineage and wants to make Indian fans proud by becoming WWE Champion.

“I’m very proud to be representing India in the WWE. It makes me proud that I’m representing all of them on such a big scale and I hope I can become WWE Champion and make all of India proud,” Mahal said.

“I’m Punjabi and speak Punjabi fluently and know all the Indian customs and everything. I learned Punjabi before I learned English in spite of the fact that I was born in Canada.”