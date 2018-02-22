Jinder Mahal Praises AJ Styles, SmackDown Stars Working WWE Event At MSG

– During a recent appearance on Sam Roberts’ podcast, former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal gave high praise to current champion AJ Styles:

“Man AJ Styles, I’ve learned so much from working. He’s such a good babyface. He might be one of the true last last babyfaces that there is left. I believe I’m one of the last true heels. There’s only a handful of true babyfaces and true heels left.”

– Shinsuke Nakamura and Styles vs. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in a “SmackDown Special Attraction” match have been added to the March 16th Raw live event from Madison Square Garden in New York City.