Jinder Mahal Reacts To Title Match, Fans On Kurt Angle As GM, Samoa Joe Alternate Footage From RAW

– Above is alternate footage from Samoa Joe’s return to WWE RAW on this Monday’s episode. Joe defeated Apollo Crews in his return match after being out of action since August with a knee injury. Joe also attacked Titus O’Neil after the match.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans how they would rate WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle’s performance as RAW General Manager so far, on a scale of 1 to 5. As of this writing, 44% voted for 5, the best, while 29% gave Angle a 4, 18% gave him a 3, 5% gave him a 1 and 4% gave Angle a 2.

– As noted, SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon announced on Twitter today that AJ Styles will get a title shot from WWE Champion Jinder Mahal at Tuesday’s taped SmackDown in Manchester, England. There’s still no word on what happens to the planned AJ vs. Rusev Survivor Series qualifier but The Modern Day Maharaja responded to Shane’s announcement with the following tweet: