Jinder Mahal Reflects On Winning WWE United States Title At WrestleMania 34

Jinder Mahal was recently interviewed by Planeta Wrestling. Here are the highlights (transcript courtesy of Wrestling Inc):



Locker room differences between Raw and SmackDown:



“Generally, it is still the same but different competitors. Obviously in WWE everyone is on top of their game. WWE is the epitome of Sports Entertainment, it gets no bigger than this. So, whether you are on Raw or on SmackDown, the level of talent that we have on both sides is second to none. Overall, feeling in the locker room is still the same, but I keep to myself and focus on myself, and hope for the best.”

Winning the WWE United States Title at WrestleMania 34:



“WrestleMania is amazing. 78,000 people there all over the world, including people from Spain. Everybody thought it was ‘Rusev Day,’ no way, it was ‘Maharaja Day.’ Unfortunately, Kurt Angle put me in a match that I wasn’t prepared for when I lost the United States Championship to Jeff Hardy on Raw after WrestleMania, or else I would have brought the US Championship to Spain but we will get that Championship back. I look forward to many other WrestleMania moments, even main eventing WrestleMania.”

