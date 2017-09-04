jinder-mahal2

Jinder Mahal Responds To Accusations Of Steroid Use

Published On 04/09/2017 | By PWMania.com Staff | News

Jinder Mahal responded to fans that have accused him of being on steroids and violating WWE’s Wellness Policy with the following message on Instagram:

“#TBT to a few weeks ago, no idea exactly when or where… Anyone else on the roster have veins in their abs ??… And of course I’ll get a hundred “steroid” or “wellness” comments …. I’ve been tested multiple times since coming back, and have never once in over 6 years with WWE had any issues. Follow my IG stories or my SnapChat and you can see that no one is out-training me, and no one is out-dieting me.”

