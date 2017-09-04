Jinder Mahal Responds To Accusations Of Steroid Use
Jinder Mahal responded to fans that have accused him of being on steroids and violating WWE’s Wellness Policy with the following message on Instagram:
“#TBT to a few weeks ago, no idea exactly when or where… Anyone else on the roster have veins in their abs ??… And of course I’ll get a hundred “steroid” or “wellness” comments …. I’ve been tested multiple times since coming back, and have never once in over 6 years with WWE had any issues. Follow my IG stories or my SnapChat and you can see that no one is out-training me, and no one is out-dieting me.”
