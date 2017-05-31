Jinder Mahal Responds To WWE Wellness Policy Accusations

In an interview with ESPN, Jinder Mahal was asked about Wellness Policy accusations and here was his response:

“I’ve been tested plenty and never failed one.”

Mahal brought up how hard he has worked in WWE:

“When I train hard, I look better,” he said. “I see the way I look on TV or in the mirror, and it gives me confidence. It translates into the ring. I have more confidence and can be more aggressive. If you saw me from a few years ago, the confidence level is night and day, and that’s because of the way I look.”

“I know Vince [McMahon] appreciates wrestlers taking initiative, putting in the hard work,” Mahal said. “He had confidence in me. He knew I would embrace the opportunity, and not let WWE down. I think I have been proving that in my matches ever since.”