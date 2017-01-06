Jinder Mahal Reveals His Dream Opponent, Talks About His Move To SmackDown Live, More

In an interview with Nishant Jayaram, Jinder Mahal was asked about his dream opponent:

“I think my dream opponent is Brock Lesnar. Imagine that match – Champion vs Champion, WWE Champion vs Universal Champion. He is my dream opponent because if I can knock off Brock Lesnar that would truly solidify me… I’m the best and let the world know that the WWE Champion is better than Universal Champion.”

Mahal also commented on his move to Smackdown Live:

“I knew that I would be able to climb the mountain, but in such a short period, I didn’t think so. SmackDown is the land of opportunity and I’m living proof of that. I was given the opportunity in the No. 1 contender’s match and I took advantage of the opportunity. I am very thankful for the opportunities. I was very excited when I got moved to SmackDown because I knew it would be a fresh start, which it turned out to be.”