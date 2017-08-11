Jinder Mahal Reveals When He Found Out He Was Winning WWE Title, Returning To The Company

WWE Champion Jinder Mahal recently spoke with Roz & Mocha on Kiss 92.5 to promote this past Tuesday’s SmackDown Live event from the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Here are the highlights:

On returning to WWE after being released in 2014:

“I came back motivated, it was my second time coming back I was fortunate enough – WWE gave me an opportunity to return about a little over a year ago and I was going to take full advantage of that. I’m the hardest working WWE Superstar, I’m constantly working on my physique, my promos, my in ring abilities. I knocked off one of the all time greats, Randy Orton, a 13 time World Champion. But John Cena and Ric Flair have the record right now at 16 times, it’s my goal to beat them. I want to be the most winningest WWE champion of all time.”

On when he knew he would win the WWE Title:

“This one was king of sprung on my last minute. A lot of times it’s planned. I knew I was going to be a champion in WWE but not this soon. I thought I was working towards Intercontinental Champion or U.S. Champion and then work my way up, but they I was given the opportunity and I was ready. They gave me the opportunity and I had time, I was like “Oh I need a month or two to get ready.” So I was ready, I was ready to rock, I was ready to be the WWE Champion, I was ready to be the face of the WWE. It is a lot of pressure but I enjoy everything. I enjoy the media, doing what I’m doing right now, I enjoy the appearances, I enjoy main eventing the show, there’s pressure in that – and I perform better under pressure, that pressure is what motivates me.”