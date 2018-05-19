Jinder Mahal Says He Wants Match With Brock Lesnar

Jinder Mahal was recently interviewed by Planeta Wrestling. Here are the highlights (transcript courtesy of Wrestling Inc):

No longer being WWE Champion:



“Unfortunately, I lost the WWE Championship to AJ Styles but I held the WWE Championship for 6 months. Many people thought that I would never hold the WWE Championship, let alone any Championship in WWE so I proved a lot of people wrong, but now that I moved to Raw, my goal is the WWE Universal Championship, but there is also many great competitors such as Roman Reigns, who I have my eyes on right now. He claims that Raw is his yard, I think differently. I think I am the most dominant superstar in WWE. Right before I lost my title match against AJ Styles for the WWE Championship I was going to face Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series, so now that I am on Raw that match is very possible for the Universal Championship. Other than that, Seth Rollins is the WWE Intercontinental Champion. I am excited to be on Raw and I look forward to holding more championships.”



Future goals:



“To become Universal Champion and Intercontinental Champion and Tag Team Champion, that way I can become a Grand Slam Champion.”

