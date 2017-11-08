Jinder Mahal Shoots Down Online Speculation

In a new Instagram post, Jinder Mahal responded to online speculation that he lost the WWE Title to AJ Styles due to an injury or a Wellness Policy violation:

“To @ajstylesp1, you were the better man for one night. Six months I held the #WWEChamoionship, defended it countless times, all over the world. I will one day raise the title again. To my haters and wrestling “insiders”, this was NOT an experiment, I am NOT injured, I have NOT violated the wellness policy. So keep throwing shade my way , it only motivates me.”