Jinder Mahal Takes WWE Title From Orton (Video), Breezango Celebrates, Fans On WWE Network Content

– As noted, Tyler Breeze and Fandango won a Beat The Clock Challenge over The Ascension, American Alpha and The Colons on tonight’s WWE SmackDown to earn a shot against SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos at the May 21st WWE Backlash pay-per-view. This Fallout video from SmackDown features the new #1 contenders celebrating backstage like only Breezango can.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans which is their favorite series of classic content on the WWE Network – WWE pay-per-views, WCW pay-per-views, ECW pay-per-views, AWA, Global Wrestling Federation, Mid-South Wrestling, NWA World Championship Wrestling, Old School, Prime Time Wrestling, Tuesday Night Titans, Saturday Night’s Main Event or WCCW. As of this writing, 62% voted for WWE pay-per-views while 12% went with WCW pay-per-views, 6% for ECW pay-per-views, 5% for Old School, 4% for SNME, 3% for Prime Time and 3% for NWA WCW. The rest received 2% or under.

– As noted, Jinder Mahal will get his WWE Title shot from Randy Orton at the May 21st Backlash pay-per-view from Rosemont, IL. We still have several weeks until the pay-per-view but it looks like Jinder may bring the title into the Allstate Arena with him as he stole the belt from Orton on tonight’s SmackDown. WWE did an angle where Jinder and The Singh Brothers (The Bollywood Boyz) beat Orton down and ran away with the title. Video from the segment is below: