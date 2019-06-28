Jinder Mahal Undergoes Knee Surgery – Out Of Action For Over Six Months?

Jinder Mahal is out of action after undergoing surgery.

In a post on Instagram today, the former WWE Champion revealed that he underwent surgery for a ruptured patella tendon. He sustained the injury on June 15 during a match against Ali at a WWE SmackDown live event in Denver, Colorado.

“On the mend. Ruptured my Patella Tendon in Denver Colorado June 15 in a match against @aliwwe,” Mahal wrote. “Happy to say surgery went well, and my knee was better than expected. This comeback is going to be legendary.”

Mahal underwent surgery at Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center in Birmingham, Alabama.

According to Very Well Health, the recovery time for a ruptured patella is a minimum of three months until normal daily activities can be resumed. It then takes four to six months until athletic activity can be resumed. So Mahal could return to the ring as early as October.

Pro Wrestling Sheet reported earlier this week that Mahal recently signed a new five-year contract with WWE. He joined SmackDown LIVE in April through the Superstar Shake-up and has been part of the contingent of WWE Superstars battling for the 24/7 Championship. Mahal held the 24/7 title twice this month, winning it in title changes that WWE posted online. Mahal dropped the title back to R-Truth on the same day as winning it each time.