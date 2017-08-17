Jinder Mahal vs. Baron Corbin Sets WWE Title Record, Mahal Clarifies Recent Report

– The Jinder Mahal vs. Baron Corbin match from this week’s SmackDown Live set a new record for the shortest WWE Title match in history at just under six seconds. The previous records for the shortest WWE Title matches were Randy Orton vs. Daniel Bryan at Summerslam 2013 in seven seconds and Bob Backlund vs. Diesel at Madison Square Garden in eight seconds.

– In a recent interview with Riju Dasgupta of SportsKeeda.com, Jinder Mahal clarified a recent report that he would be accompanying Arjan Bhullar to the cage at UFC 215:

“Actually it got reported a little bit wrong. Everybody said that I am going to walk Arjan Bhullar to the ring. I’m just going to be in attendance.”