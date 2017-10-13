Jinder Mahal vs. Kevin Owens Announced, Baron Corbin Pick Video, Dolph Ziggler On TV

– Above is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week with WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin hyping his Hell In a Cell title win over AJ Styles. Corbin says the title belongs to him so we better get used to it.

– Dolph Ziggler will be appearing on Tuesday’s episode of Adam Ruins Everything on TruTV. The New Day previously appeared on the show.

– As noted, WWE Champion Jinder Mahal is currently doing promotional work for WWE in India. As seen below, he announced today that he will defend against Kevin Owens at the December 8th and December 9th live events in New Delhi: