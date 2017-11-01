Jinder Mahal Wants To Inspire Indian Superstars, John Cena Tweets On Birdiebee, Kairi Sane – Peyton & Billie

– Above is video of Peyton Royce and Billie Kay ranting backstage before tonight’s WWE NXT episode before Kairi Sane interrupts them. Kairi taunts them with her elbow and walks off smiling. Kairi is set to face Billie on tonight’s NXT episode.

– WWE Champion Jinder Mahal recently spoke with LiveMint to promote the December WWE live events in New Delhi, India. The Modern Day Maharaja commented on wanting to inspire the next generation of Indian Superstars:

“I want to inspire the next generation of Indian WWE superstars. There’s already Jeet Rama and Kishan Raftar training at the WWE Performance Centre. I’m proud of Kavita Devi, who is the first Indian woman to sign with WWE. I want to be the shaan of India, you know, the pride.”

– As noted, The Bella Twins officially launched their Birdiebee women’s apparel company today. John Cena tweeted the following support to the sisters:

Over 3 years in developing this idea that started w you 2 wanting to make a change and help women across the world. #BeeFearless indeed! ❤️ https://t.co/EUNjm7CtED — John Cena (@JohnCena) November 1, 2017