Jinder Mahal’s Rematch On SmackDown?, Enzo Amore Post-Survivor Series Video, More

– As noted, tonight’s WWE Survivor Series Kickoff pre-show saw WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore retain over Kalisto. Above is Fallout video of Enzo celebrating the win. Enzo says tomorrow night on RAW he thinks a celebration is in order because this isn’t the first time he has defied the odds. Enzo teases something big for RAW tomorrow as The Zo Train rolls through.

– Jinder Mahal appeared on tonight’s WWE Survivor Series Kickoff pre-show to taunt WWE Champion AJ Styles and later did a sidebar interview before AJ’s loss to WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. It was noted that Jinder is requesting his rematch for the WWE Title at Tuesday’s SmackDown from Houston.

– MLB player Josh Reddick of the Houston Astros and rapper Travis Scott were among those in attendance for tonight’s Survivor Series pay-per-view from the Toyota Center. Below is backstage video of Reddick and a ringside photo of Scott: