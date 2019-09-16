Joey Janela Comments On Big Cass, Nikki Cross Praised

– Joey Janela commented on his backstage incident with Big Cass from this past Saturday’s WrestlePro event:

Not gonna elaborate at all on this whole deal besides that it was probably the bizzare situation I’ve ever seen let alone been a part of in a wrestling locker room in 15 years, everything was cordial and friendly Friday and I hope the dude gets back on the right track… — Bad Boy Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) September 15, 2019

– Coming off her victory at WWE Clash of Champions, Nikki Cross received praise from former WWE Diva’s champion Nikki Bella: