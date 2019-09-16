Joey Janela Comments On Big Cass, Nikki Cross Praised

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– Joey Janela commented on his backstage incident with Big Cass from this past Saturday’s WrestlePro event:

– Coming off her victory at WWE Clash of Champions, Nikki Cross received praise from former WWE Diva’s champion Nikki Bella:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR