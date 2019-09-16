Joey Janela Comments On Big Cass, Nikki Cross Praised

– Joey Janela commented on his backstage incident with Big Cass from this past Saturday’s WrestlePro event:
Not gonna elaborate at all on this whole deal besides that it was probably the bizzare situation I’ve ever seen let alone been a part of in a wrestling locker room in 15 years, everything was cordial and friendly Friday and I hope the dude gets back on the right track…
— Bad Boy Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) September 15, 2019
– Coming off her victory at WWE Clash of Champions, Nikki Cross received praise from former WWE Diva’s champion Nikki Bella:
I just love having @NikkiCrossWWE on the main roster. I’ll never forget training with her at the @WWEPC when I was making a return after my broken neck. She was the sweetest! And just so giving! Women’s tag division is in good hands! 🙌🏼N #ClashOfChampions
— Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) September 15, 2019