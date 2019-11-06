Joey Ryan Responds To Jim Cornette Criticism

As previously noted, the Joey Ryan vs. Ken Shamrock match from this week’s Impact Wrestling has gotten some criticism from people including Jim Cornette.
Ryan respond to Cornette by noting that a clip from his match with Shamrock has more views (138k as of Wednesday afternoon) than this week’s episode of NWA Powerrr which has 85k views as of Wednesday afternoon.
This one minute clip of my match from yesterday has more views than the entire episode of NWA with your commentary from yesterday. Get on my level. https://t.co/PZHEBwCC08
— Joey Ryan (@JoeyRyanOnline) November 6, 2019