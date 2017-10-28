Joey Ryan Reveals Why He’s In No Rush To Join WWE

Several fans have been asking indy wrestler Joey Ryan about a possible WWE run on Twitter and Ryan responded to the fans:

Imagine me telling my wife I’m going to cut my income by 2/3rds AND move us to Florida just to be with WWE. https://t.co/EWL6kON53i — Joey Ryan (@JoeyRyanOnline) October 27, 2017

I’m 37 with 17 years in wrestling and 0 cancellations due to injury. Also, the WWE rate of injury is way higher than anywhere I’ve wrestled. https://t.co/huumM3LzRs — Joey Ryan (@JoeyRyanOnline) October 27, 2017

I’d rather be a pioneer & change the course of business. The precedent some of us are setting on indies won’t be fully appreciated for years https://t.co/eClua8ouDI — Joey Ryan (@JoeyRyanOnline) October 27, 2017

On the indies, you bet on yourself. In WWE, you’re betting on a person in a position of power liking you. https://t.co/Oyyt0E9AJi — Joey Ryan (@JoeyRyanOnline) October 27, 2017